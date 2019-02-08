Services
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
Perth Amboy - Victor M. Ortiz Jr., 38 of Perth Amboy, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 1, 2019 at his residence with his family by his side.

Victor was a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy. He was employed by various manufacturing companies through out the Middlesex County area as a forklift operator. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He loved music, dance and showing off.

He is survived by his beloved father Mya Fennell, Samantha Lynn, Isaiah A. Ortiz and Liz Roman; loving son of Victor M. Ortiz Sr. and Carmen I. Soto; devoted finance of Luz Colon; adored brother of Aida I. and Adalis J. Ortiz; cherished uncle of Omar Collazo, Damon Fowlks, Christopher Valente, Jonathan, Julissa, George, Katlin Jimenez.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10 am at the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy. Interment will follow at Alpine Cemetery. Visiting is on Thursday from 2 ~ 4 & 7 ~ 9 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 8, 2019
