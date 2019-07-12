|
|
Victor Rivera
Carteret - Victor Rivera, 68 of Carteret passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in Rahway.
Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Victor was a resident of Elizabeth before settling in Carteret in 1996. Mr. Rivera was employed as a school bus driver for Dapper Bus Company and was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Victor is survived by his wife of 29 years, Francisca Rivera; three children, Emmanuel, Lissette and Jorge Rivera along with a granddaughter, Mariah Rivera.
Funeral services will begin at 9am on Monday, July 15, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 9:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret. Interment will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 as well as Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 3pm to 6pm at the funeral home.
To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on July 12, 2019