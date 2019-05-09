Services
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-0149
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave (Rt. 27)
Metuchen, NJ
Prayer Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:45 AM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave (Rt. 27)
Metuchen, NJ
Edison - Victoria Cichocki, 78, of Edison, died on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Whispering Knoll Assisted Living in Edison.

Born in Newark, she had resided in Edison since 2014. She enjoyed spending time with her pets & family, especially her nieces.

She is predeceased by her parents, Joseph & Mary.

She is survived by her brother, Joseph Cichocki & wife Nancy of Nazareth,PA; nieces, Margaret Cichocki & Mary Jean Anthony; & great nieces, Rachel and Sarah June and Jennifer Faith Wojcik.

A brief visitation will take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10-10:45 am with a prayer service at 10:45 am at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave (Rt. 27) Metuchen. Interment will follow at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway.

In lieu of flowers please send a donation to your local pet sanctuary as she had a love of animals.

To send condolences please visit www.costello-runyon.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 9, 2019
