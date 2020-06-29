Victoria "Vicky" Gawron
Sayreville - Victoria "Vicky" Gawron (Kobylinski), age 88, of Sayreville, peacefully passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at The Venetian Care and Rehabilitation Center in South Amboy. Born in Milltown, Vicky was a longtime resident of Sayreville. Before her retirement, Mrs. Gawron was an inspector with the X-Ray sector of DuPont. She was very active in the community as a devout parishioner and Eucharistic Minister of St. Stanislaus Kostka RC Church, a member of many groups including the St. Stans Seniors and Alter Rosary Society, and a long time teacher of religious education. She was also past president of both the Union of Polish Women and the Thursday Senior Club as well as a volunteer at St. Peter's Hospital. She will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Victoria is predeceased by her beloved husband John and her parents Stanley and Wanda Kobylinski. Surviving is her son and his wife Mark and Patricia Gawron of SC; her grandchildren and their spouses Jeffrey and Courtney Gawron of Old Bridge, and Jill and John Mele of Barnegat; great-grandchildren Claire, Alexandra, and Riley; siblings Jane Boszko of Old Bridge, Joseph and Lena Kobylinski of Old Bridge, and Stanley and Connie Kobylinski of Monroe; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

A Catholic Mass is scheduled for 9am on Wednesday at St. Stanislaus Kostka RC Church under the direction of Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main St, Sayreville. Burial will immediately follow at St. Stans Cemetery. Letters of condolence, completed funeral details, and directions may be found by visiting www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
