Victoria Stracquadanio
Bound Brook - Victoria Stracquadanio, of Bound Brook, NJ, widow of her beloved husband of sixty-five years, John Stracquadanio, passed away in Cherry Hill, NJ, on September 30, 2020, at the age of 99. She was always feisty, determined, and independent. The daughter of Antonio Tomaro and Rosa (Colalillo) Tomaro, Victoria immigrated to the United States at the age of fourteen from the town of Boiano in Italy. On arrival to Bound Brook, NJ, she learned English, worked as an expert seamstress, became a member of the ILGWU, and became an American citizen. She made all of her own, her daughter's, and many others' clothes, crocheted hats for those undergoing cancer treatment, sewed countless baptismal bibs, knit and crocheted many afghans for friends and family, and crocheted a navy-blue turtleneck sweater for her grandson's cat.
Victoria loved powerfully. She welcomed her family with the finest of Italian food from her two kitchens whatever the occasion. She devoutly cherished the benevolent oversight of Mary and Jesus, was an active member in St. Joseph's Church, and also annually collected money to send to her childhood church in Boiano.
Victoria was predeceased by her brother Dominic Tomaro, with whom she shared a pet pig when they were children. After daughter Joan married, Victoria and John enjoyed many trips to many international and U.S. locations. She also was active in St. Joseph's Rosary Altar Society and Bound Brook seniors.
Victoria is survived and loved by daughter, Joan Zuzga, widow of Stanley Zuzga Esq., grandsons Dr. Jason Zuzga and Dr. David Zuzga (Dr. Tara Abraham), great grandsons Caleb Zuzga and Zinedine Zuzga, their mother Mimi Romeo, niece Carol Tomaro Karney, sister Amalia Colallilo (Tony), nephew Mark Colallilo (Jay), brother Alex Tomaro (Phyllis), and nephews Anthony Tomaro (Susan), Dean Tomaro (Jackie), and Gary Tomaro (Stephanie).
Visiting will be from 10:00 - 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Avenue, Bound Brook followed by Mass at 11:00 AM at
St. Joseph Church, Bound Brook. Entombment will be private. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(stjude.org
).