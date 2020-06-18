Victoria V. Hershey
Georgetown, TX - Victoria V. Hershey, née Tomaro, 94, of Georgetown, Texas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020, after a short illness.
Formerly of South River, New Jersey, Vicki was born on October 11, 1925, in Bound Brook, New Jersey.
She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Vicki was predeceased by her husband, John F. Hershey, Jr., her sister Antoinette Meyers, and brothers Dominic, Peter, Charles and Anthony Tomaro.
She is survived by her daughter Patti Hershey and son-in-law Jerry Holdenried of Georgetown, Texas; her son, John F. Hershey III, granddaughter Samantha Hershey, and great-grandson Cameron Encabo of New Jersey; sisters-in-law Coral Tomaro of New Jersey and Rita Tomaro of South Carolina; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Vicki was a graduate of Bound Brook High School in New Jersey and the Traphagen School of Fashion in New York City. She worked for many years as a dressmaker and alterationist.
Her happiest times were when she enjoyed a good meal with family and friends. She was an excellent cook and baker and her favorite dishes reflected the pride she held in her Italian and Polish heritage.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Helen's Catholic Church in Georgetown on October 9, 2020, at 1:30 pm.
The family asks that donations be directed to the American Cancer Society, the Salvation Army or Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.