|
|
Victoriano Hanco
Carteret - Victoriano Hanco passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 due to complications related to COVID-19 at JFK Medical Center in Edison, NJ.
He was born November 7th, 1932 on a farm in Puno, located in the southeastern region of Perú.
Initially a transit supervisor in Lima, Perú, Victoriano came to the United States in 1970. He moved to Carteret, New Jersey, where he lived most of his time in the United States, because of a work opportunity with U.S. Metals. From there, with much hard work and perseverance, he worked at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, where he was loved and respected.
Victoriano was a family man, the father of five sons and two daughters. Education was a priority for him and all of his children received a good education.
An avid soccer fan, extremely proud of his Peruvian roots and an animal love; he regularly visited the organization People for Animals in Hillside, NJ, and continually took care of many stray animals in his neighborhood.
Victoriano Hanco was a kind, principled gentleman that always united people and brought a smile to each person he interacted with. At the time of his passing, Victoriano was happily living with his beloved wife, Fulvia Castillo, and his dear daughter, Rosa I. Hanco.
Funeral arrangements are private under the direction of CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading.
In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to the aforementioned People for Animals in Hillside, New Jersey. They can be reached at: http://pfaonline.org / 973 282 0890.
To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020