Mitruska Funeral Home
531 New Brunswick Ave.
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-1712
Vilma M. Nagy

Vilma M. Nagy Obituary
Vilma M. Nagy

South Amboy - Vilma M. Nagy, 93, of South Amboy, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Foothill Acres Rehabilitation & Nursing Care Center in Hillsborough. Mrs. Nagy was born in Galloway, West Virginia to the late Paul and Susan Matto and had previously lived in Perth Amboy and Parlin before moving to South Amboy.

Mrs. Nagy was employed by Sunshine Biscuit in Sayreville for twenty-three years before retiring in 1989. Prior to that she had been employed by Maidenform in Perth Amboy for numerous years. She was a member of the ILGW Union and had served as shop steward while working at Maidenform.

Vilma was a member of the Magyar Reformed Church in Perth Amboy where she was a longtime member of the church choir.

She was also a member of the Sayreville Seniors Leisure Club and Chorale Club, and of the Sayreville Tuesday Club.

She was predeceased by her six brothers: Julius, Alfred, Paul, William, Benjamin and Steve Matto.

She is survived by her niece, Carol A. Kaye of Lakewood, and many other nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Due to the COVID crisis, private funeral services were held under the direction of the Mitruska Funeral Home, 531 New Brunswick Ave. Fords. Interment was held at the Cloverleaf Memorial Park Cemetery in Woodbridge. To leave online condolences, please visit mitruskafuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 3 to May 7, 2020
