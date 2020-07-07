1/
Vincent Anthony Bogan
Vincent Anthony Bogan

Piscataway - Vincent Anthony Bogan, 84, of Piscataway, died on July 6, 2020.

He was born in Bridgewater, NJ, he resided in Roselle, NJ before moving to Piscataway in 1964.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Mary Anne (nee Logan); 5 children, Theresa Bogan Talian (George), Elizabeth Bogan, Anne Malone (Thomas), Vincent Bogan & Michael Bogan (Amrita); 6 grandchildren, his siblings, in-laws, many nieces & nephews, extended family, & friends.

A funeral service will take place on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:15 am at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave (Rt.27), Metuchen, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Matthew's RC Church in Edison. Interment will take place at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway.

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 4-8 pm. Visitation is permitted and there is adequate room for safe social distancing. To see the full obituary & to send condolences please visit www.costello-runyon.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
JUL
10
Funeral service
10:15 AM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
JUL
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Matthew's RC Church
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-0149
