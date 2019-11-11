|
|
Vincent J. Campo
Jamesburg - Vincent J. Campo passed away on Saturday November 9, 2019 at his residence in Jamesburg. Vincent was born and raised in Princeton before moving to Jamesburg in 1950. He proudly served his country in the US Army during World War II. Vincent was employed by Middlesex County for 33 years, working at Tamarack Golf Course and in the Parks Department. Vincent was a long time parishioner of St. James the Less RC Church in Jamesburg. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Altar Rosary Society. Vincent was an avid sports fan and loved watching and talking about all sports. He loved going to the race track and was very involved with Jamesburg Recreation sports where he was president of the Little League. He enjoyed being out and spending time with friends at local spots and hosting card games at his home. Most of all he loved spending time with family and sharing stories about his childhood in Princeton.
Vincent was preceded in death by his wife, Jean 'Blondie' Campo (2017) and his sister, Mary McCauley.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary Jean Popowski and her husband Donald of Monroe Twp., two grandchildren: Don Popowski and his wife, Kendall of Hamilton Twp. and Tony Popowski and his husband Ross Reiter of Philadelphia and two great granddaughters: Hadley & Rowan Popowski. Also surviving are many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
A memorial gathering will be 6-8pm on Thursday November 14, 2019 and 9-10:30am on Friday November 15, 2019 at the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc. - 205 Rhode Hall Rd., Monroe Twp., NJ 08831. A memorial service will be 10:30am on Friday at the funeral home followed by interment of cremated remains in St. James Parish Cemetery - Monroe Twp.
For those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation - www.christopherreeve.org.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019