Services
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-0149
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Donato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent James Donato

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent James Donato Obituary
Vincent James Donato

South Plainfield - Vincent James Donato, 32, formerly of South Plainfield, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in Arizona.

Vincent was born in New Brunswick and grew up in South Plainfield.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave.(Rt.27), Metuchen, followed by burial at Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield.

Viewing for family and friends will be on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. Please visit costellorunyon.com for full obituary.

Please, no flowers. Donations in Vincent's memory to either the South Plainfield Police Department or Oxford House in Asbury Park would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Courier News & Asbury Park Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -