|
|
Vincent James Donato
South Plainfield - Vincent James Donato, 32, formerly of South Plainfield, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in Arizona.
Vincent was born in New Brunswick and grew up in South Plainfield.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave.(Rt.27), Metuchen, followed by burial at Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield.
Viewing for family and friends will be on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. Please visit costellorunyon.com for full obituary.
Please, no flowers. Donations in Vincent's memory to either the South Plainfield Police Department or Oxford House in Asbury Park would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Courier News & Asbury Park Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020