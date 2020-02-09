Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
St. Mary of Mount Virgin Church
198 Sandford St.
New Brunswick, NJ
Vincent Pelligra Obituary
Vincent Pelligra

North Brunswick - Vincent Pelligra died at home, surrounded by his loving family, on February 8th. He had been ill for some time.

Vinnie leaves behind his wife Nikki, his daughters Nicole and Amy, his grandson Max, and his brother Luke.

Vinnie was born on April 14, 1941 in North Brunswick. A talented photographer, he started Photo Methods Inc., a successful graphic design studio, which he ran until his retirement.

Vinnie married his high school sweetheart and love of his life Nikki on August 24, 1963. Vinnie was a devoted family man. He never missed any of Nicole or Amy's swim-meet and he was actively involved in the North Brunswick Girls Softball Association where he coached. He enjoyed playing tennis and visits to the Jersey Shore. He doted on his pet dogs. He was an ardent fan of the Giants, the Mets and all Rutgers sports. The great delight of his final years was his grandson Max.

Vinnie was predeceased by his parents Salvatore and Fillippa, his brother Ralph, and his sister Sylvia Frasca.

Relatives and friends are invited for visitation on Tuesday February 11th from 4 to 8:00 p.m. at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton St., Somerset, N.J. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday at St. Mary of Mount Virgin Church, 198 Sandford St., New Brunswick, N.J.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
