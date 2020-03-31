|
Vincent R. "Jim" Covino, Sr.
North Brunswick - Vincent R. "Jimmy" Covino, Sr. died peacefully Sunday, March 29, 2020, at University Medical Center of Princeton at Plainsboro. He was 85.
Born in New Brunswick to the late Angelo C. and Mary (Senatore) Covino, he lived most of his life in North Brunswick. He was co-owner of Covino's Restaurant in Kendall Park for approximately 20 years before his retirement.
Mr. Covino was a communicant of St. Mary of Mount Virgin R.C. Church in New Brunswick.
His wife Joan (French) Covino died in 1997. He was also predeceased by eight brothers and sisters - Mike, Al, Harry, Betty, Joseph, Pete, Carmen and Charlie. He is survived by six children; ten grandchildren, two great grandchildren and many beloved relatives.
Mr. Covino will be entombed at Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick. Arrangements were under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020