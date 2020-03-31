Services
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Covino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent R. "Jim" Covino Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent R. "Jim" Covino Sr. Obituary
Vincent R. "Jim" Covino, Sr.

North Brunswick - Vincent R. "Jimmy" Covino, Sr. died peacefully Sunday, March 29, 2020, at University Medical Center of Princeton at Plainsboro. He was 85.

Born in New Brunswick to the late Angelo C. and Mary (Senatore) Covino, he lived most of his life in North Brunswick. He was co-owner of Covino's Restaurant in Kendall Park for approximately 20 years before his retirement.

Mr. Covino was a communicant of St. Mary of Mount Virgin R.C. Church in New Brunswick.

His wife Joan (French) Covino died in 1997. He was also predeceased by eight brothers and sisters - Mike, Al, Harry, Betty, Joseph, Pete, Carmen and Charlie. He is survived by six children; ten grandchildren, two great grandchildren and many beloved relatives.

Mr. Covino will be entombed at Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick. Arrangements were under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -