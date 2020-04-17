|
Vincent Tagliaferro
Middlesex - Vincent Tagliaferro, 97, entered eternal life on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Powerback Rehabilitation in Piscataway. Born in Plainfield, son of the late Anthony Tagliaferro and Nancy (DelMonico) Tagliaferro, he resided in Plainfield and Bound Brook before settling to Middlesex where he lived over sixty years. Vincent was a proud veteran who served in the United States Army as a Private First Class from February 5, 1943 to February 15, 1946. During this time, he received a Good Conduct Medal, a WW2 Victory Medal, American Campaign and a European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal. He was a charter member of the VFW and a member of the American Legion for most of his years following his army discharge. He held several offices, including Commander of the VFW Post 6988 in Middlesex. He also served as chairman of the V.F.W. Voice of Democracy Scholarship Program and the Good Citizen Award (Scholarship Fund), Hospital Chairman for Post 6988 at Menlo Park Veterans' Home, District 8 hospital volunteer, as well as a Sponsor Representative for Boy Scout Troop 148. Vincent was a past President of Local 167 International Machinist Union with fifty years of service at Man Roland, formerly Wood Industries, of Plainfield and Middlesex. Vincent was loved by many for his easy-going personality, generosity, and love of life. He enjoyed golf, music, and dancing, particularly with his late wife Angie. His family will remember him for his dedicated work ethic, his "five or ten minute" jobs, and his willingness to help others. Besides his parents, he was pre-deceased by his beloved wife Angelina (Angie) Tagliaferro, siblings Andrew, Phyllis, and Raffelea Tagliaferro, and Ermina (Mia) Celluzzi.Vincent is survived by his devoted children, son Anthony Tagliaferro and his wife Sharon, and daughter Maureen Tagliaferro all residing in Middlesex, a loving granddaughter Tara Roberts and her husband Patrick of Astoria, NY, and a sister Angelina (Gina/Jean) Pagano of Toms River, with whom he shared a special bond. He will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. Vincent will be laid to rest in the family plot at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bound Brook. Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Please visit www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020