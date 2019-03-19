Services
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
732-968-4227
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
- - Vincenza (Vinnie) Veglatte, nee Molinari, passed away on March 17, 2019 at Bridgeway Care Center surrounded by her family. Vinnie was born on July 6, 1925 and raised in North Plainfield and settled in Middlesex in 1959 where she and her husband, James Veglatte, Sr. raised their family of four children. In 2015 she moved to Brandywine Assisted Living. She was a devout communicant of Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church for 60 years. Vinnie was well known as the baker of the family and earned high regard for her specialty cakes. She enjoyed gardening and cooking for her family and visiting with her friends and neighbors. In later years, she had many new friends at Brandywine Assisted Living where she learned the art of beading and made copious amounts of bracelets to share with everyone she loved.

She is predeceased by her husband, James, Sr.; her parents Maria Abruzzese and Joseph Molinari and her step-father, Arturo Abruzzese; sisters, Norma Penna and Annabelle Boumpani. Surviving are her daughters, Anita Venditti and husband Tony of McLean, Virginia; Connie Radlof and husband George of Middlesex, NJ; Maria Santye and husband Robert of Skillman, NJ; son James Veglatte, Jr. of Middlesex, NJ. Also surviving is her sister, Gloria Falconeri of Raritan, NJ and brother, Arthur Abruzzese and wife Dolores of Manville, NJ.

Also surviving are her three beloved grandchildren, Robert Radlof and wife Bryanne; Jonathan Santye and Dana Santye; one great-grandson, Charles James (Charlie) Radlof, as well as many adoring nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Avenue, Dunellen, NJ 08812 on Tuesday, March 19th, 2019 from 4-8 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, 600 Harris Avenue, Middlesex, NJ 08846 on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 10 am. Interment will follow at Somerset Hills Cemetery, 95 Mt. Airy Road, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Vincenza's name to Brandywine Senior Living Activities Program, 2205 Rt 22 W, Bridgewater NJ 08807
Published in Courier News on Mar. 19, 2019
