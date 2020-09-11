Vincenzia "Vinnie" Baldini



Vincenzia "Vinnie" Baldini, 94, died September 10. She was born and raised in North Plainfield and moved to Somerville in 2003 and has been a resident of Hillsborough since 2018. "Vinnie" was a Service Representative for New Jersey Bell,Plainfield, now Verizon, for 40 years, retiring in 1982. A member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and a former member of St. Joseph's Altar Rosary Society and the North Plainfiled Senior Citizens. Her parents Joseph and Letizia (Buracco) Baldini as well her siblings Angelina Benassu, Fulvia Haurey, Anna Chisari and Louis Baldini predeceased her. Surviving are her nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10am on Tuesday, September 15, at the Immaculate Conception Church, Somerville. Entombment to follow at Holy Redeemer Mausoleum, South Plainfield. Visiting prior to Mass beginning at 9am at the Cusick Funeral Home, Somerville









