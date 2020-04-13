|
|
Vincenzo Festa
Bridgewater - Vincenzo Festa, 85, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020 at Hunterdon Medical Center. Born in Avellino, Italy, he and his late wife, Mary, were longtime residents of Plainfield before he moved to Bridgewater in 2017. Vincenzo worked as a custodian at Evergreen School in Scotch Plains before retiring in 1996. He loved cooking for his family, friends and neighbors. He will always be remembered by the big smile on his face.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Carroll and her husband, Kevin of Hillsborough; and by his two cherished granddaughters, Melanie and Morgan.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, services are private. Entombment will take place at Somerset Hills Memorial Park, Basking Ridge. Arrangements have been entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home in Fanwood. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.fanwoodmemorial.com.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2020