Vinnie Donnelly



Vinnie Donnelly was never more alive than when he was talking astrology. He would compile the birth charts of family members unbidden and explain how it influenced their lives. All the chatter about the sun and planets, and where they stood in the sky, would drive his family to quiet despair.



It often seemed like Vin, himself, was lost in the stars. He hitchhiked across the country. He slept in the woods. He had trouble holding onto jobs. It wasn't that he was afraid of work. He was a handyman who worked long and hard on the projects he thought were most important, which weren't necessarily what his boss thought were most important.



Vin, a free spirit to the end, died at home in Colonia in June after a fight with cancer. He was 61.



As a youngster, he was a star athlete, which was no small thing in his sports-obsessed family. But the star was dimmed by his trouble listening to coaches. He retained his physical dexterity throughout his life even as he was betrayed by his mind.



His troubled life had its moments of grace. He sometimes surprised loved ones by presenting them with small gifts, a knickknack, a magazine, a shirt. It wasn't clear how he had procured the items. And his intentions were suspect. He had never been known for his generosity before. What was his game? What was he angling for, money or something else? But the request for a favor never came. Maybe it was his way of showing love.



Vin is survived by two sisters, Kathleen and Elizabeth, and five brothers, Michael, Jack, Thomas, Frank and James, along with a multitude of nephews and nieces. The family is having a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, it would probably bring a smile to heaven if, one had the inclination and a moment to spare, they checked their horoscope.









