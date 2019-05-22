Services
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-5715
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Viola Hodroski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Viola B. Hodroski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Viola B. Hodroski Obituary
Viola B. Hodroski

Carteret - Viola (Lulu) B. Hodroski 90, of Carteret, died on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at home. She was born in Carteret and was a life-long resident. She retired from the Carteret Sewing Company, as a seamstress and was a parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus RC Church in Carteret.

She is predeceased by her husband, George Hodroski and her son, William Robert Hodroski Sr. Viola is survived by her grandson, William R. Hodroski, along with many relatives and friends.

The Funeral Service will be on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret, Interment at St. James Cemetery in Woodbridge will follow. Relatives and friends may call from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now