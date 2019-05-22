|
|
Viola B. Hodroski
Carteret - Viola (Lulu) B. Hodroski 90, of Carteret, died on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at home. She was born in Carteret and was a life-long resident. She retired from the Carteret Sewing Company, as a seamstress and was a parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus RC Church in Carteret.
She is predeceased by her husband, George Hodroski and her son, William Robert Hodroski Sr. Viola is survived by her grandson, William R. Hodroski, along with many relatives and friends.
The Funeral Service will be on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret, Interment at St. James Cemetery in Woodbridge will follow. Relatives and friends may call from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 22, 2019