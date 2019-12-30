|
|
Viola Nazemetz
Plainfield - Viola Nazemetz, 88, died Dec. 30, 2019, Viola was born January 24, 1931 in Plainfield New Jersey, the youngest of eight sons and daughters of John and Mary Nazemetz. Viola worked many years as a nurse at Hahnemann Hospital in Philadelphia, before moving to New Jersey to help care for relatives. Her nursing background and care for others shown brightly throughout her life, even while residing at Avalon Assisted Living Center in Bridgewater. She is survived by loving nieces and nephews.
A short viewing for family and friends will be held from 9am-10am at Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 on January 2, 2020, following by a Graveside Service at Holy Redeemer Cemetery in South Plainfield, New Jersey at 10:30am.
Condolences may be sent to: 13434 Long Common Parkway Huntersville, NC, 28078
Published in Courier News from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019