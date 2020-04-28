Services
Viola Williamson


1949 - 2020
Viola Williamson Obituary
Viola Williamson

Viola Williamson passed away on April 12, 2020. She was born on September 24, 1949 in Vicksburg, MS to the late Nathaniel Reeves Sr. and Lillie Mae Reeves. In 1968, she graduated from Henry Weathers High School in Rolling Fork, MS. She later graduated with an Associate Degree in Network Administration from Kathrine Gibbs College in 2003.

On January 13, 1973, Viola was wedded to James Williamson Jr. For 31 years, Viola worked for Ethicon Inc. She was a member of the Antioch Christian Church. She also led numerous beautiful songs in the senior choir. We can still hear her alto voice singing, leaving an everlasting mark on any song she sang.

She leaves her devoted husband, James Williamson Jr. of Piscataway, NJ, two children, Sherron Williamson (Jennifer) of Phillipsburg, NJ and Alisa Purnell (Edward) of Flemington, NJ and two grandchildren, Deanna Dmitroca Williamson and Alivia Purnell.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, a virtual memorial service will be held on April 30 at 1 PM at www.bucklandfuneralhome.com.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
