Violet Dunham
Fords - Violet Dunham passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Venetian Care Center in South Amboy. She was 83 years old.
Born in Perth Amboy, she resided there before moving to the Fords section of Woodbridge Township in 1969.
Mrs. Dunham was employed in the reservations department of Eastern Airlines for many years and then worked for Home Insurance Company in Menlo Park and retired from Van Heusen Corporation in Bridgewater.
She was a communicant of Saint John Paul II parish in Perth Amboy, where she belonged to the Rosary Society and was a member of Saint Stephen's School PTA. She was also past president of Woodbridge High School Band Parents and a member of the Columbiettes at Our Lady of Peace Council in Fords
Mrs. Dunham is predeceased by her husband, Thomas, in 1989; sister, Helen Tompkins; and brother, Edward Majewski.
Surviving are her daughters, Lorraine Leonard and her husband, David, of Colonia and Marlene Wood and her husband, Gary, of Woodbridge; brother, Chester Majewski, of Edison; grandchildren, David Leonard, Jr. and his wife, Valerie, Shawn Leonard and his wife, Danielle, Thomas Leonard and Tim Wood; and great grandchildren, Joseph, David III and Alexis.
Funeral services will take place on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street (at Barron Avenue), Woodbridge. A Funeral Liturgy will follow at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Stephen's Catholic Church, Perth Amboy. Interment will be in Saint Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. Visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Saint John Paul II Parish, 490 State Street, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 in Mrs. Dunham's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 7, 2019