Violet Leonard Obituary
Violet Leonard

Perth Amboy - Violet Leonard passed away peacefully on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center in Edison. She was 96 years old.

She was born in, and a lifelong resident of, Perth Amboy.

Mrs. Leonard was predeceased by her husband, Richard J. Leonard, in 2010; son, Richard W. Leonard, in 2017; sisters, Lillian Kushma and Agnes Knox; and brother, Frank Dayko.

Surviving are her son, David Leonard and his wife, Lorraine, of Colonia; daughter in law, Catherine Leonard, of Jackson; grandchildren, David, Jr., Erin, Richard P., Shawn and Thomas; step granddaughter, Robin Ostek; great grandchildren, Joseph, David III, Alexis, Sophia and Mackenna; step great granddaughters, Lauren and Jillian; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. from Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street (at Barron Avenue), Woodbridge. A Mass of Resurrection will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Andrew Catholic Church, Avenel. Interment will be in Saint Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. Visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
