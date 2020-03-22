Services
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
(732) 254-1428
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Lesniak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Ochnio Lesniak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Violet Ochnio Lesniak Obituary
Violet Ochnio Lesniak, age 91 of Sayreville, passed away peacefully at Roosevelt Care Center in Old Bridge. Born in Poland, she had lived in Sayreville for many years. Before her retirement, Violet worked as an S.P.D. Charge Tech for JFK Hospital in Edison for 17 years. She was a communicant of St. Stanisalus Kostka RC Church in Sayreville.

She is predeceased by her husband Frank Patrus, her son Chester, and her siblings Alexandra Sulikowski, Mary Brembor, John, Antoni and Stanely Ochnio.

Surviving are her daughters Hedy Tosi of South Amboy, Sophie Dominick of Belford, her grandchildren Lisa Lucy and her husband Brian, Anthony Tosi, Sofia Dominick, and her great-grandchildren Samantha, Kian, Eliana and Anya Lucy.

Funeral services are private, held under the direction of the Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main St. Sayreville, NJ 08872.

Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements can be found at www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Violet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -