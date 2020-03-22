|
Violet Ochnio Lesniak, age 91 of Sayreville, passed away peacefully at Roosevelt Care Center in Old Bridge. Born in Poland, she had lived in Sayreville for many years. Before her retirement, Violet worked as an S.P.D. Charge Tech for JFK Hospital in Edison for 17 years. She was a communicant of St. Stanisalus Kostka RC Church in Sayreville.
She is predeceased by her husband Frank Patrus, her son Chester, and her siblings Alexandra Sulikowski, Mary Brembor, John, Antoni and Stanely Ochnio.
Surviving are her daughters Hedy Tosi of South Amboy, Sophie Dominick of Belford, her grandchildren Lisa Lucy and her husband Brian, Anthony Tosi, Sofia Dominick, and her great-grandchildren Samantha, Kian, Eliana and Anya Lucy.
Funeral services are private, held under the direction of the Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main St. Sayreville, NJ 08872.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020