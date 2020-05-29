Virgenmina Martinez



Woodbridge - Virgenmina Martinez, 80 of Woodbridge, NJ, passed way peacefully on Tuesday May 26th 2020



Virgenmina was born in Guayanilla, PR, March 24, 1940 she lived in PerthAmboy most of her life before moving to Woodbridge for many years. She worked for Combine Process of South Plainfield for 20 years she retired in 2001. Virgenmina was a Parishener of La Assuncion. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.



She is preceded in death by beloved parents Delfin Feliciano and Maria Dionisia (nee) Feliciano; her loving siblings Carlos, Luis, Antonia, Francisca Feliciano, and Carmen Olivera



She is survived by adored childerens Ramon and his wife Martha Feliciano, Silvia Feliciano, Evelyn and her husband Ronald Loda, Angel and his wife Ramona Martinez and Chaz Martinez, her loving sisters Gello and Teresa Feliciano, and brother Carmelo Feliciano. Her cherished grandchildren; Marcos, Jesse, Mandi and Stephanie Feliciano, Carlos and Christobel Martinez, Jose Lopez, Joyce and Helen Loda, Tony, Terry, Jovana, Samantha, Natasha and Chazlin Martinez; Michelle Pedila, and Thalia Santiago Ortiz, and 14 great-Grandchildren



A private Service will be held Monday June 1st 2020 at 10 am



followed by a Grave Side Service at Alpine Cemetery at 11am









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store