Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
(732) 545-0700
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Matthias Church
Somerset, NJ
Virgina Saladini-Schwend Obituary
Virgina Saladini-Schwend

Somerset - Mrs. Virgina Saladini-Schwend passed away late Monday at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 81 years old. Mrs. Saladini-Schwend was born in Wilmington, DE. She relocated to The Bronx, but has been a resident of Somerset since 1964.

Virginia worked for over 25 years as a Research Administrator for Ortho Pharmaceuticals in Raritan. She was also a longtime parishioner at St. Matthias Church in Somerset. In her younger years, she was very athletic and played various sports like softball, volleyball and paddleball; just to name a few.

She was pre deceased by her husband in 2014, Robert Schwend; her son, Robert Schwend in 1968 and her Sister, Noemi Granick. She is survived by her daughter, Victoria Schwend and her spouse, Mikki Sanford of East Brunswick; her brother, Salvatore and his wife Helene; along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Visiting will take place from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday at the Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset.

A funeral mass will begin at 9:00 A.M. on Thursday, October 17th 2019 at St. Matthias Church in Somerset. Committal services will follow at St. Peter Cemetery in New Brunswick.

Contributions in lieu of flowers in Mrs. Saladini-Schwend's name may be made to at
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
