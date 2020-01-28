Services
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-0149
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral
Virginia A. Leck

Virginia A. Leck Obituary
Virginia A. Leck

Metuchen - Virginia A. Leck, 96, of Metuchen passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Saint Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Born in Queens, New York, Virginia grew up in Baldwin, Long Island and later moved to Metuchen in 1953. She was a parishioner of Saint Francis Cathedral, in Metuchen. Virginia worked as a secretary for The American Standard in Piscataway. Her passions included collecting recipes, flowers, as well as being an avid reader.

She was predeceased by her husband, Walter (d. 1990); and Son-in-law, Michael Rebovich (d. 2017).

Surviving are her two daughters, Monica Rebovich, of Metuchen, and Angela Cease and her husband Dale, of Dalton Massachusetts; as well as 4 grandchildren Holly Anne, who was especially close to her, Jeffrey, Brian, and Jennifer.

Services will take place on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10 AM from the Costello-Runyon Funeral home 568 Middlesex Ave. (RT 27) Metuchen, followed by a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral, entombment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park in South Brunswick. To send condolences visit www.costello-runyon.com.

Visitation is Thursday from 4 to 8 PM.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
