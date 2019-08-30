|
Virginia A. Lohli
Fords - Virginia A. Lohli, (nee: Turek) 85, of Fords, passed away on August 27, 2019 at Haven Hospice, JFK Medical Center, Edison. She was born in Perth Amboy and was a resident of Fords her entire life. Virginia was a Homemaker.
Virginia was predeceased by her daughter, Donna Mozolic-Marhevka, in 2018 and her brother, Charles Turek.
Surviving are her grandchildren, Ashley Marhevka and Ronald Mozolic; and her son-in-law, John Marhevka.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, from 9-11 AM with a funeral service at 10:45 AM at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave, Fords. Interment will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Hopelawn.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to her granddaughter Ashley's education fund.
For directions or to send condolence messages visit, www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 30, 2019