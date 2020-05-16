|
Virginia (Ginny) Ann Bowser
Monmouth Junction - Virginia (Ginny) Ann Bowser, 67, of Monmouth Junction, NJ passed away on May 15, 2020 at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center.
Virginia was born in Brooklyn, NY, raised in Queens, NY, and settled in Monmouth Junction, NJ. She was a self-employed Child Care Provider and was an employee at Target. Ginny loved spending times with her family and friends, going to the beach, playing volleyball, and playing Liverpool rummy.
Predeceased by her parents Harold and Dorothy Rohrig; she is survived by her children Bryan (Caytie) Bowser and Michael (Meg) Bowser; brothers Walter (Sheree) Rohrig and Richard (Susan) Rohrig; grandchildren Kendyl and Tyler Bowser; nephews Justin and Douglas Rohrig; and nieces Courtney and Mary Catherine Rohrig.
A memorial service and burial of ashes will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to charities for children, CJ Foundation for SIDS, Make A Wish Foundation, or Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
Arrangements are under the direction of M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, Monmouth Junction, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 16 to May 17, 2020