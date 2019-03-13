|
|
Virginia Callahan
Peapack-Gladstone - Virginia Callahan passed away on March 11, 2019. She was 90 years old.
Born in Bronx, NY, to parents Albert and Martha (nee Cleg) Vey, Virginia attended Mt. Vernon High School before attending Cortland State in New York, graduating with a Bachelor's in Education. Over her life, she worked as a physical education teacher, a secretary at Matheny School and Hospital, a homemaker, and a mother to three boys. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Peapack-Gladstone, and volunteered much of her time there as well as at the P-G library, and the P-G Recreation Department, as a little league team mom while her children were young.
In her free time, Virginia took great pleasure in being active; her passions included sailing, biking, and skiing around the world, from Utah to Austria and everywhere in between. She never left the house without her yarn and knitting needles. She will be remembered as a hardworking woman, a dedicated and helpful citizen to the town of Peapack-Gladstone, and a loving and blessed wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Virginia is predeceased by her loving husband, John J. Callahan Jr., her son, Peter Michael Callahan, and her three sisters, Margaret, Eleanor, and Ruth. She is survived by her sons Judd (Amy) and Bruce (Cathy) Callahan, grandchildren Lauren, Ian, Jack, Kevin, Sam, Carrie, and Grace, as well as great grandchildren Kasey, Eloise, Tenley, and Hudson and a gaggle of nieces and nephews originating from White Plains, NY.
A memorial service will take place on March 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 182 Main St, Gladstone, NJ 07934. In lieu of flowers, donations in Virginia's memory may be made to the Matheny School & Hospital, PO Box 339, Peapack, NJ 07977. www.baileyfuneral.com
Published in Courier News on Mar. 13, 2019