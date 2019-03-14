|
Virginia Capan
Columbus - Virginia M. Capan, 82, died on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Hamilton.
Born and raised in Mabalacat, Pamanga, Philippines, Virginia came to the United States in 1965.
She lived in Flushing, NY, as well as Edison, NJ and Piscataway, NJ, prior to settling to Columbus, NJ.
A former parishioner of St. Matthew the Apostle Church in Edison, NJ, Virginia was the founder and past President of the St. Matthew Philippine-American Association (SMPAA). As a proud Filipina who enjoyed celebrating her heritage, Mrs. Capan also served on numerous Filipino-American committees and organizations throughout the greater NJ area.
Predeceased by her husband, Benjamin, and brother, Feliciano Morales, Viginia is survived by her five children: Robert M. Capan and his wife Mirta of Bridgewater, Benjamin M. Capan of Long Valley, Ariel M. Capan of Monmouth Junction, Bernard M. Capan of Franklin Park and Jeanine M. Capan of Montclair; sister, Epifania Adaniel and her husband, Molave, of NY and her five grandchildren, Dylan, Avery, Samantha, Chelsea and Benjamin.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5-9pm in the South Plainfield James W. Conroy Funeral Home, 2456 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ 07080.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 15, 2019 beginning at 11am at St. Matthew the Apostle Church, Edison, NJ. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway, NJ.
For additional information please visit www.southplainfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on Mar. 14, 2019