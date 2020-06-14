Virginia Draper



Virginia Draper, 90, passed away on June 7, 2020, at her residence. Born in Southold, Long Island, she lived in Edison. Virginia was a teacher in the New York Public School System for many years before her retirement. She was a member of Central Baptist Church in Avenel, the American Legion Post 499 in Rahway, and a veteran of the United States Army.



Virginia is survived by her son, Trevor Draper; Daughter, Lizette Malone (Kenneth); 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.



Virginia was buried in Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, New York. Due to the global pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.



Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.









