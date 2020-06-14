Virginia Draper
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Draper

Virginia Draper, 90, passed away on June 7, 2020, at her residence. Born in Southold, Long Island, she lived in Edison. Virginia was a teacher in the New York Public School System for many years before her retirement. She was a member of Central Baptist Church in Avenel, the American Legion Post 499 in Rahway, and a veteran of the United States Army.

Virginia is survived by her son, Trevor Draper; Daughter, Lizette Malone (Kenneth); 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Virginia was buried in Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, New York. Due to the global pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
247 Elm Ave.
Rahway, NJ 07065
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved