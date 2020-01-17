|
|
Virginia "Ginny" Florek
Hillsborough - Virginia "Ginny" Florek, beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 85.
Ginny was born on July 24, 1934 in New Market, NJ to Emma & Arthur Knezek. She was the youngest of 6 children. She lived in Piscataway, Dunellen and Middlesex for many years, until settling in Hillsborough a few years ago.
Ginny was a waitress at the New Market Diner before becoming the owner of "Ginny's Place" coffee shop in Dunellen. After moving to Middlesex, she took a job at Boro Hall Pharmacy until her retirement. Ginny loved casinos, Yahtzee games, tricky trays, bingo and jigsaw puzzles. She enjoyed cheering for the Yankees, but only when they were winning. One of her favorite haunts was Middlesex Texas Weiner, where she made friends with everybody. Most recently, Ginny enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren, Milo and Liam.
Ginny is predeceased by her parents and her siblings, Bud, Art, Bob, Frank and Joan Knezek. She is survived by her children: Karen & her husband Paul, Bill & his wife Paula, Fred, Cheryl, Tim, Robyn and Lisa; her grandchildren: Kelly, Rick & his wife Laura, John & his wife Casey, Kyle and Fuzzy; and her two great-grandsons, Milo and Liam. She is also survived by her Sister-in-law, Vera Knezek, her Niece, Joanne Benanti, and many other beloved family members and friends.
There will be a visitation on Tuesday, January 21st from 3-7PM. A prayer service will conclude the visitation at 6:30PM. Cremation will be private. For more info please visit www.sheenanfh.com In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ginny's name to , or the Somerset County Meals on Wheels.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020