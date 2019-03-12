|
|
Virginia J. Ogborne
Parlin - Virginia J. Ogborne 83 of Parlin entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at home. Friends are invited to pay their respects to the family on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Kurzawa Funeral Home, South Amboy from 6 to 8 pm with a Catholic Prayer Service at 7:30 PM that will be hosted by Msgr. Andrew Zsaroleta from St. Bernadette Church. Burial will take place at a later date. For more information, to send condolences or a tribute please visit www.KurzawaFH.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 12, 2019