Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church
Old Bridge, NJ
Virginia Katherine (Flood) Cia


1920 - 2019
Virginia Katherine (Flood) Cia Obituary
Virginia Katherine (Flood) Cia

Monroe Twp - Virginia Katherine (Flood) Cia passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at her son's home. She was 99.

Born in New York City, she resided in East Brunswick before moving to Monroe Township 15 years ago.

A communicant of St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church, Old Bridge, she was also a member for the last 65 years and a past president of the Ladies Auxiliary, Memorial Post #4589 VFW, Spotswood.

Virginia was predeceased by her loving husband, Charles, in 1990, and her son, Richard, in 2016.

Surviving are her son, Robert and his wife, Louise, of Monroe Township; daughter-in-law, Geraldine, of Spotswood; four grandchildren, Richard Jr. and his wife, Maria, of East Brunswick, Raynord and his wife, Elise, of Spotswood, Darla McCully of Monroe Township, and Jacqueline of Monroe Township, and twelve great-grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Jonathan, Christopher, Megan, Jenna, Gianna, Joseph, Aiden, Ava, Dominic, Nicholas and one on the way.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 9:30 AM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, followed by a 10:15 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church, Old Bridge. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, April 25th, from 6 to 9 PM. For directions please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Virginia's memory, to , Memorial & Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. ().
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 24, 2019
