Virginia "Ginny" Konick
Edison, formerly of Avenel - Virginia "Ginny" Hall Konick of Edison, NJ passed away peacefully with her family by her side after a brief illness on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Ginny was born in Port Reading to Victor and Elizabeth (Elsie) Hall in 1935. She was a graduate of Woodbridge High School (1953) and employed by Middlesex County College and Siemens Corporation before retiring in 1993.
Ginny was a communicant of Saint Andrew Catholic Church and a past president of the PTA when her children attended School #23. She moved to Maple Tree Manor and enjoyed participating in the many events held there (especially the talent shows). She also loved shopping, playing Scrabble, eating "dessert first" but most of all, listening to her sons as they "played in the band".
Ginny was predeceased by her parents and is survived by her 4 children, Kenneth of Harmony Township, NJ, Jerry of Harmony Township, NJ, Leonard and his spouse, Patricia, of Kinnelon, NJ and Beverly Will and her spouse, Keith, of Somerset, NJ; beloved grandchildren, Renee, Allison and her spouse, DJ, Emily, John, Natalie and great-grandchildren Graham, Scarlett, Kenna and Hazel.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Costello-Koyen Funeral Home (Costello-koyen.com
), 399 Avenel Street, Avenel. Interment will follow at Cloverleaf Memorial Park, Woodbridge. Visitation for family and friends will be on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be sent to your favorite charity
.
The family will hold a memorial luncheon at a later date.