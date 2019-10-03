|
Virginia Lombardo
Formerly of Milltown - Passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at Colonial Manor @ Panther Valley in Hackettstown, NJ. She was 80.
Born and raised in New Brunswick and attended St. Peter's High School. She lived in Milltown most of her life, before moving to Bayville in 1998 and eventually Hackettstown three years ago.
Virginia worked for Sears in New Brunswick for 25 years, before retiring. Most recently she enjoyed being a crossing guard in Ocean Gate. She enjoyed traveling with her sister and spent time with family.
She was a former communicat of Saint Mary's of Mt. Virgin RC Church in New Brunswick. She and her late husband Nicholas loved boating,the Jersey Shore and spending time with their grandchildren
She's predeceased by her husband of 52 years Nicholas (Neil) Lombardo and her sister Maryann Caso.
Surviving are her daughters and sons-in-law, Pamela and Frank Fiumecaldo of South River, and Lisa and Geoffrey Greene of Blairstown and son and daughter -in-law Nicholas and Holly Lombardo of Aberdeen; her five grandchildren - Frank, Daniel and Kristen Fiumecaldo, and Ryan and Matthew Lubanski; her great grandchildren Nathan and Benjamin, her sister and brother-in-law Jean and Joe Ertle of Spotswood and brother-in-law and sister-in-law , Samuel R. and Joan Lombardo of Waynesboro, PA and many special nieces and nephews.
A gathering for friends and family will be Saturday , October 5th , from 1:00 to 3:00pm at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N. Main Street-at Rive Avenue, Milltown. A Memorial Service will be held during the Gathering at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Memorial Foundation, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. You may sign the online condolence"guestbook"at www.crabiel.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 3, 2019