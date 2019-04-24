Services
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
732-968-4227
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Maehr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Maehr


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virginia Maehr Obituary
Virginia Maehr

Glen Gardner - Virginia Maehr, 95, formerly of Glen Gardner, NJ passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Lopatcong Center in Phillipsburg. Born in Green Brook, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Elizabeth (McGovern) Corbin.

Virginia lived most of her life in Piscataway NJ where she raised her family. She loved reading, knitting, watching western movies and playing card games. She was predeceased by her late husband, Fredrick Carl Maehr in 1994. Virginia is survived by her sons , Fredrick of Maggie Valley, NC and David of Glen Gardner NJ. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Christopher, Ryan, Caitlin and Sara and a great granddaughter Cella Jane.

Friends may visit the family on Thursday April 25 from 11:00-12:00 at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave in Dunellen. A brief funeral service will take place at Noon, with burial to follow at Lake Nelson Memorial Park.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now