Virginia Maehr
Glen Gardner - Virginia Maehr, 95, formerly of Glen Gardner, NJ passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Lopatcong Center in Phillipsburg. Born in Green Brook, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Elizabeth (McGovern) Corbin.
Virginia lived most of her life in Piscataway NJ where she raised her family. She loved reading, knitting, watching western movies and playing card games. She was predeceased by her late husband, Fredrick Carl Maehr in 1994. Virginia is survived by her sons , Fredrick of Maggie Valley, NC and David of Glen Gardner NJ. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Christopher, Ryan, Caitlin and Sara and a great granddaughter Cella Jane.
Friends may visit the family on Thursday April 25 from 11:00-12:00 at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave in Dunellen. A brief funeral service will take place at Noon, with burial to follow at Lake Nelson Memorial Park.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 24, 2019