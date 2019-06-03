Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
424 East Ave
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 826-0358
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
424 East Ave
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
424 East Ave
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
424 East Ave
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Parish at Holy Rosary Church
Hopelawn, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Dahill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Marie Dahill

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia Marie Dahill Obituary
Virginia Marie Dahill

Waretown - Virginia Marie Dahill, 77, of Waretown, passed away on May 31, 2019 at Sunrise at Marlboro.

She was born in Perth Amboy where she resided until moving to Holmdel in 1978, and most recently of Waretown.

Virginia was a graduate of Perth Amboy High School, Class of 1959 and Georgian Court College Class of 1963. She was a school teacher for 30 years with the Perth Amboy Board of Education.

She is predeceased by her son, Joseph in 1964.

Surviving are her husband, of 55 years, Robert Jr.; her son, Robert and his wife, Elisa of Manalapan; her grandchildren, Robert, Elizabeth and Joseph and her brother in law John Dahill of Forked River.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 7-9 PM, on June 4, 2019, at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 424 East Ave., Perth Amboy. Funeral services will begin at 9:30 AM on Wednesday followed by a 10 AM Funeral Liturgy at Good Shepard Parish at Holy Rosary Church, Hopelawn. Interment will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery, Hopelawn.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to, St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.

For directions or to send condolence messages, visit our web site, www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now