Virginia Omelio
Bridgewater - Virginia Omelio, 90, of Bridgewater, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 12, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital Somerville.
Viewing will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4-8pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 US Highway 202 South, Branchburg, NJ 08876.
Funeral services will start with a prayer at the funeral home at 8:45am on Saturday, February 15, 2020 followed by a 9:30am funeral liturgy at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church in Whitehouse Station, NJ.
Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains, NJ.
