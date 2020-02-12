Services
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
(908) 526-7638
Virginia Omelio

Virginia Omelio Obituary
Virginia Omelio

Bridgewater - Virginia Omelio, 90, of Bridgewater, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 12, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital Somerville.

Viewing will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4-8pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 US Highway 202 South, Branchburg, NJ 08876.

Funeral services will start with a prayer at the funeral home at 8:45am on Saturday, February 15, 2020 followed by a 9:30am funeral liturgy at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church in Whitehouse Station, NJ.

Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains, NJ.

Visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting her life.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
