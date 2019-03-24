Services
Cusick Funeral Home
80 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-4100
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Blawenburg Reformed Church
Blawenburg, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Skillman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Pierson Skillman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia Pierson Skillman Obituary
Virginia Pierson Skillman

Montgomery Township - A lifelong area resident, Virginia P. Skillman passed away on February 10, 2019 at the age of 97. She was a resident of Stonebridge at Montgomery.

Born in Hillsborough, Virginia graduated from Wilson College, Chambersburg, PA, in 1943, the year she married her beloved husband, the late A. Dix Skillman, a Belle Mead attorney. She met her life's partner of nearly seventy years at a dance on the grounds of the current Skillman Park.

The couple shared a strong interest in local history. Both were Charter Members of the Van Harlingen Historical Society on Montgomery Township. They restored several old dwellings along the D&R Canal in Griggstown, including a Revolutionary War inn built by a family ancestor and the bridge tender's house.

Virginia is survived by her children, Abigail Skillman and Peter Skillman and his wife Barbara; by her grandchildren Christopher Skillman, Catherine and her husband Matthew Stevenson, and Sara Skillman and her fiancé, George Colby; and by her great-grandsons Clark and Logan Stevenson, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Blawenburg Reformed Church, Blawenburg, NJ, on Saturday, April 13 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Montgomery Emergency Medical Services (EMS) P.O. Box 105, Belle Mead,NJ 08502.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now