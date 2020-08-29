Virginia Robinson
Somerset - Virginia Robinson, 90 of Somerset, NJ went home to be with the Lord on August 24, 2020 at the Regency Jewish Heritage Rehab Center in Somerset. She attended the grammar schools and the New Brunswick High School, New Brunswick, where she played basketball. She enjoyed baking, cooking, gardening, painting, sewing and most of all reading the Bible. Mother Virginia Robinson was married for 52 years to the late Rev. James E. Robinson and the Lord blessed their union with 15 children. Mother Virginia Robinson, the late Rev. James E. Robinson, their children and several families founded the Emmanuel Baptist Church, Somerset where she served faithfully for 54 years until her passing. Mother Virginia Robinson was committed to working in the church. "Grace was in all her ways, heaven was in her eyes and in every gesture their was love." Left to cherish her memories are three daughters Josephine Sims, Joyce Sheppard, Marlene Brunson, four sons Rev. Wilbur Robinson (Caroline), Everett Robinson, Ronald Robinson (Bertha), Claude Robinson and one son-in-law Richard Bryant; 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, several sister-in-laws, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and the Emmanuel Baptist Church Family. Visitation will be Tuesday September 1st from 9:30am until the homegoing service at 10:30am at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 145 Warren Street, Somerset. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Cemetery, North Brunswick. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch are in charge of arrangements.