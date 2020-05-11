|
|
Virginia S. Lee
Carteret - Virginia Salinas Lee, 99, entered eternal life from natural causes on Sunday, May 10, 2020 in Rahway, NJ. Virginia was born in Bataan, Philippines and immigrated to the United States in 1979. She resided in New Jersey and New York. An avid gardener and cooking enthusiast, Virginia went out of her way to make everyone feel like a welcome friend. She was a devout Catholic and held her faith close to her. She prayed daily and passed her faith onto her children.
Virginia is predeceased by her parents, Anicepa and Rufino Salinas and her husband, Ben T.K. Lee. She is survived by her son, Jose Lee and spouse, daughter, Sary Cheng and spouse, daughter, Lourdes Lee, son, Antonio Salinas, and daughter, Ana De Mesa and spouse, her 13 grandchildren and great grandchildren. Service and burial will be private under the care of Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 11 to May 13, 2020