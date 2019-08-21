Services
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
411 Amboy Ave
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
(732) 634-2818
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
411 Amboy Ave
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
Virginia Yaczina


1925 - 2019
Virginia Yaczina Obituary
Virginia Yaczina

Hopelawn - Virginia Yaczina, 93 of Hopelawn passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at her home.

Born in Matawan, Virginia resided in the Hopelawn section of Woodbridge Township for the last 60 years. Ms. Yaczina was employed by and retired from the Woodbridge Police Department as a Safety Officer; posted on Main Street in Woodbridge.

Virginia was predeceased by her husband, Alexander in 1988. Surviving are her children, Virginia Burdziak, Dennis Yaczina and his wife Margaret, Sharon Yaczina; grandchildren, Raymond and Peter Burdziak, Erika Estok, Christian Yaczina; great grandchildren, Cassandra, Patrick, Celena, Lily, George, Vivien and Riley along with her brother, Anthony Falco and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 1pm to 4pm at GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge.

To send online condolences, please visit www.gerityfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019
