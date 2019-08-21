|
|
Vitaly Pashkevich
South River - Vitaly Pashkevich, age 94 of South River, passed away Monday August 19, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson in New Brunswick. Born in Belarus, he had lived in South River where he and his wife Raisa raised their family. Before his retirement, Vitaly worked for Ford Motor Company from 1952 to 1991. He was a member of St. Vladimir Russian Orthodox Church. Vitaly was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and so much more. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife Raisa in 2003. Surviving are his sons Victor Pashkevich of South River, Alex & his wife Barabra Pashkevich of Bordentown and Walter Pashkevich of East Brunswick.
Funeral services will be Saturday 7:30am from the Maliszewski Funeral Home 218 Whitehead Ave. South River with a 9am funeral service at St. Vladmir's Russian Orthodox Church in Jackson. Burial will follow at St. Vladmir's Cemetery in Jackson. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Friday from 3pm to 7pm. Letters of condolence to the family, completed arrangements and directions may be found by visiting www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019