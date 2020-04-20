|
Vito F. Puleio
North Brunswick - Vito F. Puleio died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Princeton Medical Center, Plainsboro NJ. He was 97.
Born 1922 in Carrolltown, Pennsylvania to the late Frank Puleio, Sr. and Frances Parisi Puleio, the Puleio family moved to North Brunswick in 1929 where Vito resided for the next 90 years. It's where he met his next door neighbor who became his childhood sweetheart and whom he married in June of 1942, Beatrice T. Mondi. They went on to celebrate 71 beautiful years together until Beatrice's death in March of 2014.
Vito enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943. He served as Sergeant First Class Technician Fourth Grade in the Calvary Division. While serving his country, Vito qualified as a Rifle Sharpshooter on December 20, 1943. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, Victory Ribbon, American Theater Ribbon and was issued the Honorable Service Lapel Button.
After serving his country and being Honorably Discharged Vito returned home and was employed by Pepsi-Cola rising to the level of district manager and also worked for Royal Crown Cola as general manger. He completed his work career as Director of Buildings and Grounds for Middlesex County, retiring after 15 years in 2000.
Mr. Puleio was more widely known and respected for his service to the community where he lived and loved. In 1956 Vito was appointed Chairman of the North Brunswick Democratic Organization, a positon he held with the utmost respect for 47 years.
Vito also served as President of the Italian American Social Club of North Brunswick for more than 25 years. During his tenure he founded "Carnivale Italiano" and the Columbus Day Parade and Ball, both events becoming beloved traditions in the community. Over the years Vito initiated and helped raise funds for many worthy causes, including the establishment of the Vito F. Puleio Scholarship Fund awarded to deserving seniors at NBTHS who were studying the Italian language and were involved in community activities.
A communicant of St. Mary's Mount Virgin R.C. Church in New Brunswick, Vito was a member of the Knights of Columbus serving as a Deputy Grand Knight, a member of the Mount Carmel Society and Holy Name Society.
Vito's presence was larger than life. He lived by strong values and believed that dedication to his family and community were of utmost importance in life. He believed one's wealth came from the love of family and community. These values will provide a legacy that will be carried out by his family and friends.
Known as Pop Pop to his grandchildren and great grandchildren, he loved family gatherings to celebrate holidays and special family occasions when all could be together. In his leisure time he enjoyed watching Yankee baseball, bocce ball with his friends and a good game of poker.
He was predeceased by his wife Beatrice T. (Mondi) Puleio (2014), two brothers, Samuel M. Puleio (1992) and Nicholas J. Puleio, Sr. (2017). Surviving are two sons - Nicholas Puleio and his wife Stacey and Frank Puleio and his wife Pat, all of North Brunswick; two brothers - Frank Puleio, Jr. and his wife Elsie, Anthony Puleio and his sister in law Joan Puleio all of North Brunswick; four grandchildren - Michael Puleio and his wife Sheila, Kasi Planell and her husband Chris, Christopher Puleio and his wife Alexis and Scott Puleio; and two great grandchildren - Olivia Planell and Christopher Puleio. He also enjoyed a close relationship with his brother in law Dominick Mondi and wife Grace. He is survived by dozens of nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services with entombment at St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick will be under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. A memorial service to honor Vito Puleio's life will be held at a future date to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to Parish of the Visitation, St. Mary's Church, 190 Sandford Street, New Brunswick, NJ 08901.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020