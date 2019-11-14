|
|
Vivian Gumbs
Perth Amboy - Vivian Gumbs, 90, passed away on November 9, 2019 at Venetian Care and Rehabilitation Center, South Amboy, New Jersey. Born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey she was lifelong resident. Vivian was an office supervisor for Verizon for many years before her retirement. She was a member of St. James AME Church in Perth Amboy.
Vivian is survived by her step daughter Yvonne Everett; nephew, Brendell Gibbs (Kim); nieces, Edith Arterbery, Regina Diane Lateef, Michelle McComb and Joan Montgomery and special friends Patricia (Patty) Thomas and Barbara Parker.
Viewing will be Friday morning from 9 to 10 AM at St. James AME Zion Church, 68 Commerce Street, Perth Amboy, NJ followed by the funeral service starting at 10 AM. The burial will follow at Alpine Cemetery in Perth Amboy.
Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019