Services
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
732-968-4227
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Janks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian Janks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vivian Janks Obituary
Vivian Janks

Vivian Janks, 84, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 with her loving family by her side. A lifelong resident of Dunellen, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Mildred (Brodack) Marciniak.

Vivian was an accomplished pianist early in her life, and music always remained a great joy for her. She loved being at the beach and enjoying the sun and the sand. Her greatest joy was the time that she spent with her family.

Along with her parents, Vivian was predeceased by her beloved husband Theodore in 1996, as well as her brother Albert and her sister Florence. She is survived by her loving daughters: Donna Prada, and her husband John of Middlesex, and her daughter Deborah Janks of Dunellen, as well as by her cherished grandson John T. Prada. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit the family on Thursday, January 23 from 4:00-8:00pm at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave in Dunellen. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 24 at 10:00am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Peters Cemetery in New Brunswick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Vivian's name to St. Judes Chirldrens Hospital
Published in Courier News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -