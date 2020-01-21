|
Vivian Janks
Vivian Janks, 84, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 with her loving family by her side. A lifelong resident of Dunellen, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Mildred (Brodack) Marciniak.
Vivian was an accomplished pianist early in her life, and music always remained a great joy for her. She loved being at the beach and enjoying the sun and the sand. Her greatest joy was the time that she spent with her family.
Along with her parents, Vivian was predeceased by her beloved husband Theodore in 1996, as well as her brother Albert and her sister Florence. She is survived by her loving daughters: Donna Prada, and her husband John of Middlesex, and her daughter Deborah Janks of Dunellen, as well as by her cherished grandson John T. Prada. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Thursday, January 23 from 4:00-8:00pm at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave in Dunellen. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 24 at 10:00am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Peters Cemetery in New Brunswick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Vivian's name to St. Judes Chirldrens Hospital
Published in Courier News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020