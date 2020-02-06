|
|
Vivian M. Hagan Kilroy
Vivian M. Hagan Kilroy, 97, passed Tuesday, February 4, 2020, while residing at Commonwealth Senior Living, Harrisburg, PA.
Born in Newark, 9/15/1922, Vivian was a polio survivor since age 4, graduated from West Side High School, Newark, active in a variety of sports & girls' clubs. She lived in Edison for 52 yrs and in Middletown, PA for 19 yrs. Vivan worked in the insurance industry, retail business, and a reporter for the Nixon Park Weekly Paper and the Metuchen Recorder. She sang in the Choir and taught Sunday School at DeGroot Methodist Episcopal Church, Newark. Vivan also was a 75+yr Charter Member of the Community Presbyterian Church, Edison, where she sang in the Choir, held the positions of Deacon, Elder, and President of the Women's Assoc. In later years after moving to Middletown, PA, she attended the Presbyterian Community Church of Middletown serving as Greeter, Usher, member of Mary's Circle Women's Bible Study, Shepherding Program and volunteered at the Middletown Thrift Shop. Vivan was a member of various women and senior associations, a community activist who loved traveling, her favorite stop being the slots in Atlantic City.
Vivan is predeceased in death by her husband of 60 yrs, James Kilroy, Jr, brother Robert
Hagan, and sister Ellen Siegel. She is survived by son, James W. Kilroy and wife, Kelly,
Lake Ariel, PA, and daughters, Barbara K. Zvolensky Middletown, PA and Victoria L. Kilroy, Lake Ariel, PA; grandchildren, Eugene M. Zvolensky, Jr of Middletown, PA, Jason R. Kilroy, Bolingbrook, IL, LeeAnn McLoughlin, Medford Lakes NJ, Robert J Harned of Ft Collins, CO, Tori Kilroy Lake Ariel, PA and Robert Kilroy, Middletown, PA; great-grandchildren, Luke McLoughlin, Allison Zvolensky, Kate McLoughlin, Madison Kilroy, Ethan Kilroy and Jaxon Geesman.
Funeral services and entombment will be Saturday, February 8, 1pm, held in Woodbridge Memorial Gardens, Woodbridge, where family and friends may pay respects. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association.
The Gilbert L. Dailey Funeral Home Is Honored To Serve The Kilroy Family.
650 South 28th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17103.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020