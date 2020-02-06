Services
Gilbert L. Dailey Funeral Home,Inc
650 South 28th Street
Harrisburg, PA 17103
717-233-1933
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Woodbridge Memorial Gardens
Woodbridge, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Kilroy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian M. Hagan Kilroy


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vivian M. Hagan Kilroy Obituary
Vivian M. Hagan Kilroy

Vivian M. Hagan Kilroy, 97, passed Tuesday, February 4, 2020, while residing at Commonwealth Senior Living, Harrisburg, PA.

Born in Newark, 9/15/1922, Vivian was a polio survivor since age 4, graduated from West Side High School, Newark, active in a variety of sports & girls' clubs. She lived in Edison for 52 yrs and in Middletown, PA for 19 yrs. Vivan worked in the insurance industry, retail business, and a reporter for the Nixon Park Weekly Paper and the Metuchen Recorder. She sang in the Choir and taught Sunday School at DeGroot Methodist Episcopal Church, Newark. Vivan also was a 75+yr Charter Member of the Community Presbyterian Church, Edison, where she sang in the Choir, held the positions of Deacon, Elder, and President of the Women's Assoc. In later years after moving to Middletown, PA, she attended the Presbyterian Community Church of Middletown serving as Greeter, Usher, member of Mary's Circle Women's Bible Study, Shepherding Program and volunteered at the Middletown Thrift Shop. Vivan was a member of various women and senior associations, a community activist who loved traveling, her favorite stop being the slots in Atlantic City.

Vivan is predeceased in death by her husband of 60 yrs, James Kilroy, Jr, brother Robert

Hagan, and sister Ellen Siegel. She is survived by son, James W. Kilroy and wife, Kelly,

Lake Ariel, PA, and daughters, Barbara K. Zvolensky Middletown, PA and Victoria L. Kilroy, Lake Ariel, PA; grandchildren, Eugene M. Zvolensky, Jr of Middletown, PA, Jason R. Kilroy, Bolingbrook, IL, LeeAnn McLoughlin, Medford Lakes NJ, Robert J Harned of Ft Collins, CO, Tori Kilroy Lake Ariel, PA and Robert Kilroy, Middletown, PA; great-grandchildren, Luke McLoughlin, Allison Zvolensky, Kate McLoughlin, Madison Kilroy, Ethan Kilroy and Jaxon Geesman.

Funeral services and entombment will be Saturday, February 8, 1pm, held in Woodbridge Memorial Gardens, Woodbridge, where family and friends may pay respects. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association.

The Gilbert L. Dailey Funeral Home Is Honored To Serve The Kilroy Family.

650 South 28th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17103.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -