Vivian M. LaFontaine
Edison - Vivian M (Lawrence) LaFontaine, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at JFK Medical Center in Edison. She was born September 15, 1927 in New Brunswick to the late Andrew and Margaret (Karsay) Lawrence. She was a 1946 graduate of New Brunswick High School and a 1947 graduate of The McDowell School of Fashion Design with course study of Practical Design, Dressmaking and Tailoring. She was a member of The Reformed Church of Metuchen and a member of the Red Hats Society.
Vivian enjoyed gardening, traveling, working in her sewing room, and reading. In the years after her husband passed away she would cruise and travel with her cousins. Vivian enjoyed working on cross stitch pieces and plastic canvas, there are many children in our family that received handmade baby blocks. She was very crafty, she made much of her own jewelry. In her younger years she would sew her own clothes and would make clothes for her granddaughters' cabbage patch kids. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining for her family and friends.
Vivian was preceded in death by her husband Robert LaFontaine and son Andrew Sabo. She leaves behind three sons - Louis Sabo of Coupland, Texas and Richard Sabo and his wife Helen of Granbury, Texas; stepson Robert L. LaFontaine of Edison; and stepdaughter Joyce Teresi of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She leaves behind four grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many cousins and friends.
She was very loved and cherished by many. She always had a smile on her face and knew no strangers. She will be missed dearly.
Private cremation was under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. There will be a memorial service at a later date to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers please make donations to New Jersey Botanical Garden, PO Box 302, Ringwood, NJ 07456.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020